MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – American consumers are struggling with rising costs for pretty much everything and groceries are no exception. A local food assistance program is doing what it can to help those struggling in Madison County.

Fran Fluhler the founder of Manna House, a non-profit food assistance program, said they are seeing a lot more people ask for help.

She said inflation is driving up the prices of pretty much everything at the local supermarket but especially healthy and fresh food options.

“Because of rising food costs, [people] can’t afford the healthy foods they want, they can’t afford the fresh fruits, the produce, the lean meats so they are having to buy foods that are not as healthy for their family just so they have food on the table,” says Fran Fluhler.

That coupled with rising gas prices means people with fixed incomes are having a hard time making ends meet.

“It’s just the cost of living. Everything is going up, their auto insurance, cell phone bill, utility bill was higher… they just can’t quite put it together. They have a job, they just can’t quite make it,” says Fluhler.

She said even though Manna House traditionally serves people in Huntsville, they’ve recently seen more families coming from areas outside of the city for help.

“Families coming from outside of Huntsville, coming from Gurley and Grant and Madison and Hazel Green and Meridianville. They are driving in even though it costs money in fuel, they don’t have enough food so they are coming to get food from us,” says Fluhler.

Fluhler added if you aren’t impacted by food insecurity but would like to help out a neighbor, Manna House accepts physical food donations Monday, Wednesday and Thursday between 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at 2110 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville, Ala. 35801. As well as monetary donations online.