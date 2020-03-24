Manna House volunteers serving lunch during Huntsville City Schools spring break, food donations needed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Due to spring break, originally scheduled for Mar. 30-Apr. 3, Huntsville City Schools staff will temporarily stop serving meals at the school buildings.
However, The Rock Family Worship Center, located at 3401 Holmes Avenue NW, will serve as the hub for food distribution during spring break.
Volunteers from Manna House, part of the Huntsville Dream Center, will be packaging meals at The Rock, which will then be sent to one of six schools in Huntsville:
- Lee HS
- Chaffee Elementary
- Morris P-8
- McDonnell Elementary
- Lakewood Elementary
- Highland Elementary
There are enough volunteers to pack meals, however, The Rock is asking for food donations to help make sure there are enough for every child. Items can be dropped off weekdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Needs include:
- Nutra-Grain Bars
- Butter Crackers
- Apples
- Bananas
- Tangerines
- Peanut Butter
- Jelly
- Lunch Meats
- Bread
- Sandwich Bread
- Single serving size Chips (Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos)
- Single Serving Size Fruit cups
- Single Serving Size Pudding cups
- Single Serving Size Fruit snacks
- Single Serving Size Applesauce cups
- Single Serving Size Bottled Water
- Sandwich sized Ziploc bags
- New small plastic grocery bags with handles
The Rock and Huntsville Dream Center are also taking online financial donations to help with the food packaging.
Anyone with questions can contact Chris Mitchell, Executive Director of Huntsville Dream Center, at cmitchell@hsvdreamcenter.org.