Manna House volunteers serving lunch during Huntsville City Schools spring break, food donations needed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Due to spring break, originally scheduled for Mar. 30-Apr. 3, Huntsville City Schools staff will temporarily stop serving meals at the school buildings.

However, The Rock Family Worship Center, located at 3401 Holmes Avenue NW, will serve as the hub for food distribution during spring break.

Volunteers from Manna House, part of the Huntsville Dream Center, will be packaging meals at The Rock, which will then be sent to one of six schools in Huntsville:

Lee HS

Chaffee Elementary

Morris P-8

McDonnell Elementary

Lakewood Elementary

Highland Elementary

There are enough volunteers to pack meals, however, The Rock is asking for food donations to help make sure there are enough for every child. Items can be dropped off weekdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Needs include:

Nutra-Grain Bars

Butter Crackers

Apples

Bananas

Tangerines

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Lunch Meats

Bread

Sandwich Bread

Single serving size Chips (Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos)

Single Serving Size Fruit cups

Single Serving Size Pudding cups

Single Serving Size Fruit snacks

Single Serving Size Applesauce cups

Single Serving Size Bottled Water

Sandwich sized Ziploc bags

New small plastic grocery bags with handles

The Rock and Huntsville Dream Center are also taking online financial donations to help with the food packaging.

Anyone with questions can contact Chris Mitchell, Executive Director of Huntsville Dream Center, at cmitchell@hsvdreamcenter.org.