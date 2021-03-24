Man who traveled to Madison County for sex with a minor sentenced in federal court

A man from West Virginia has been sentenced to 180 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to traveling to Madison County, Ala. with the intent of engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.

Andrew Scott Davis, 37, will also have to register as a sex offender and will be under supervised released after serving his time in prison.

According to the plea agreement, Davis traveled from Circleville, West Virginia to Madison County between May 2019 and January 2020 and met with the minor five times. Davis began an online relationship with a minor through Snapchat.

“Protecting our children will always be a top priority of my office,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said in the news release. “In today’s world of technology, it is important that parents educate their children about safe and appropriate online behavior and immediately report inappropriate contact between an adult and their child to law enforcement.”

“Social media and the internet are great tools for entertainment, education and collaboration, but they can also be great tools for predators looking to victimize our children,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “HSI and its law enforcement partners are dedicated to finding, arresting, and prosecuting those involved in this heinous crime.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, along with the Huntsville Police Department, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.

Project Safe Childhood

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

How to Report

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) also encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at (866) 347-2423. Investigators are available at all hours to answer hotline calls. Tips or other information can also be submitted to ICE online by visiting their website at www.ice.gov/exec/forms/hsi-tips/tips.asp or through the Operation Predator smartphone application www.ice.gov/predator/smartphone-app. Tips may be submitted anonymously.