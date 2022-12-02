HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart shooting has been located by federal authorities.

HPD said Randy Lewis, 43, was located today in Wisconsin by the U.S Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Deputy U.S. Marshals of the Easter District of Wisconsin. he was taken into custody without incident.

HPD announced it had obtained an attempted murder warrant for Lewis’ arrest on Tuesday in connection with a shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart on Sunday.

The department said Huntsville will be extradited in the near future where he will be booked into the Madison County Jail