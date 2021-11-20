Man stabbed during domestic dispute at apartment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man was stabbed in a domestic dispute early Saturday morning at the Huntsville Parc apartment complex.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the 4100-block of Memorial Parkway just before 7 a.m. to an open 911 call.

They located a man who had been stabbed and transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected offender, identified by police as 30-year-old Kiera Nicole Henderson, was detained and booked into the Madison County Jail.