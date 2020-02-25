Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted murder of Huntsville police officers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday for the attempted murder of three Huntsville police officers.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Devron Booker, 30, pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder.

AL.com reported the following charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement: robbery, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to AL.com, Booker’s defense attorney, Nick Heatherly, declined to comment.

Huntsville Police arrested Booker on January 16, 2019, after they said he fired shots at officers during a chase. According to Huntsville Police, no one was injured in the chase.

On February 8, 2019, an incident review board said the officers involved in the arrest of Devron Booker acted within department policy.

Police said officers attempted to pull over Booker on January 16, 2019, when an officer saw a blue Chevy Cavalier that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a carjacking at gunpoint a few days earlier. The officer tried to stop the car and a chase began.

The chase ended at Memorial Parkway and Meadowbrook Drive after an officer used a taser.

Booker has been held in the Madison County Jail since his arrest. According to court records, Booker will receive credit on his 30-year prison sentence for the 402 days he spent in jail.

Court records also state Booker must pay a $5,000 fine, a $1,000 victims compensation fee, and court costs. Records state the payments must be made within 30 days.