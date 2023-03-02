HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was rescued from waters near the Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment Center, according to fire officials.

Assistant Fire Marshal Trent Bennett with Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) confirmed with News 19 that a man fell into Pinhook Creek.

Eight total units responded to the scene at 2309 Springbranch Road on Thursday afternoon, Bennett said.

While the circumstances surrounding how the man ended up in the creek are unclear, emergency officials confirm he was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Don Webster with HEMSI said the man is in stable condition.

Several agencies were involved in the rescue alongside HFR, including the Huntsville Police Department, HEMSI and the Madison County Rescue Squad.