HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from the United Kingdom has pleaded guilty to traveling to Alabama to engage in a sexual act with a child, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Mark Anthony Bedwell, 53, of Lowestoft, England entered a guilty plea to aggravated sexual abuse: crossing the state line with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a child under 12. The maximum penalty for this charge is life in prison.

Court documents show Bedwell travelled from the United Kingdom to Huntsville in May 2013 and engaged in a sex act with a child.

Charles Dunnavant, 37, of Huntsville, Alabama, pled guilty to the same charge in a related case before a U.S. District Court Judge on June 16, 2015. Dunnavant was sentenced to 435 months, or over 36 years, in prison.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, the DOJ’s nationwide initiative, in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The FBI investigated the case, along with the United Kingdom’s Metropolitan Police Service and the North Rhein-Westfalia Landeskriminalamt, a German law enforcement agency. Huntsville Police assisted in the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mary Stuart Burrell and John M. Hundscheid are prosecuting the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney J.B. Ward assisted with extradition efforts.

If you suspect or become aware of possible sexual exploitation of a child, you are urged to contact law enforcement. To alert the FBI Birmingham Office, call 205-326-6166. You can also file reports with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) or online.