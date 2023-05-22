MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — During a virtual plea hearing Monday morning, a 40-year-old Huntsville man pleaded guilty to murdering his wife in October 2022.

Ronnie Cupps was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department with assistance from the U.S. Marshals., following what police said was a domestic-related incident between him and Teresa Ellen Cupps.

According to court records, Ronnie Cupps attacked Teresa “with a claw hammer in the head and face” sometime around October 27. Police found her body in the couple’s Boardman Street home on Sunday, October 30.

On May 22, 2023, court documents show Ronnie Scott Cupps pleaded guilty to murder and was immediately sentenced to 30 years in jail. He also waived his right to appeal.

Within the agreement, three counts of first-degree robbery against Cupps were dismissed, and he was given credit for time served.