HUNTSVILLE Ala.- Monday January 11th at 6pm, the VBC will open its doors to 200 people to watch Alabama take on Ohio State. The event will be held at the new Mars Music Hall with reduced capacity, normally the hall houses over 1,500 people.

The event is reservation only, if you would like to make reservations you can email, kglouner@vonbrauncenter.com, to reserve your table. VBC Marketing and Public Relations Manager, Samantha Nielsen stressed that if you are going to attend to make sure it is with those in your household to reduce any potential spread of COVID-19.