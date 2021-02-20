Man killed in early Saturday Madison County wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man was killed in a wreck early Saturday morning.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirmed to News 19 the man was injured after his car collided with a concrete utility pole on Winchester Road near Buckhorn High School.

HEMSI crews were called to the scene at 2:04 a.m. and took the man to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition. Webster said the man later died at the hospital.

The damage to the pole led to a major power outage across northeastern Madison County for almost two hours, between 2 and 4 a.m.