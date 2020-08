HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One person was killed early Saturday morning on Patton Road.

Huntsville Police said the 46-year-old man was hit while crossing the street at 12:30 a.m.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said the man was dead when paramedics arrived in the 3600-block of Patton Road.

Investigators are searching for the vehicle that drove away and they believe it was driving south on Patton.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call HPD at (256) 722-7100.