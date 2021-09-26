Man jumps out window to escape Huntsville apartment fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An apartment tenant had to jump out of their second-story window in order to escape a fire early Sunday morning.

According to Huntsville Police Department, there were no injuries, and the tenant turned down medical attention.

The tenant believes that he left his oven on which may have been the cause of the fire.

The call came in around 4:40 a.m. for an apartment fire on the 600 block of Julia Street in Huntsville.

The road was closed while officials cleared the scene. Huntsville Fire & Rescue, HEMSI, and HPD responded to the call.

