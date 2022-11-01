HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man is in custody after an incident shut down Bob Wallace Avenue in Huntsville on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), 29-year-old Jamie Kwan James was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Police claim James had active warrants for fleeing, eluding, menacing, felony obstruction giving false identity, third-degree escape, and fourth-degree theft of property. Officials say more charges could follow after an investigation.

James was taken to the hospital for “minor injuries as a result of canine apprehension.” He will taken to the Madison County Jail after he’s released.

Bob Wallace Avenue was closed for two hours Tuesday afternoon while police searched for James. It has now reopened.