Man injured after Tuesday morning shooting in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. - A man was shot and injured in Owens Cross Roads early Tuesday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office was called to the 100-block of Miller Lane around 2:24 a.m.

The victim was shot and taken to Huntsville Hospital. The extent of his injuries was unknown, but authorities said he was alert and conscious.

Sgt. Jones with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said deputies are questioning witnesses as they actively search for the shooter or shooters.

Jones stated there is no danger to the public.