Man indicted in 2019 killing of Huntsville police officer

LaJeromeny Brown appears in the Madison County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A grand jury in Madison County has indicted LaJeromeny Brown for the killing of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III.

According to court documents released by the Madison County Circuit Clerk, Brown has been indicted for capital murder. He remains in the Madison County Jail, where he has been held without bond since December 2019.

As previously reported, Brown shot and killed Clary during a drug bust operation on December 6, 2019.

Officials say Clardy was shot immediately after arriving at the operation on Levert Street. Clardy was hit outside his bulletproof vest, and taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Brown was captured by other officers after a short foot chase.

Prosecutors from the Madison County District Attorney’s office said in a preliminary hearing earlier this year that they intend to seek the death penalty.