MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Court records show a man has been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury in connection to a 2022 shooting in Harvest.

Sean Justin Burns, 35, was arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting on March 20, 2022. He was indicted for murder by a grand jury on September 22, 2023.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 100 block of Lockport Drive around 10:45 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Brandon Lee Craig, 33, had been shot multiple times. HEMSI and volunteer firefighters attempted to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said both men knew each other and were at the Harvest home during a domestic-related incident. They both got into an altercation that resulted in the shooting.

According to jail records, Burns is still being held in the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond. His jury trial is currently set for March 4, 2024.