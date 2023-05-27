HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Authorities say one man has died and part of I-565 is shut down after a wreck.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the wreck occurred at 2:46 p.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 565 between Bob Wallace Avenue and Jordan Lane. He said a man was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services from the scene. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said that man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

HPD said the wreck involved two vehicles and that it appears the driver of one vehicle “lost control and flipped multiple times.” According to an HPD Spokesperson, the driver, the same person taken to the hospital, was ejected from the vehicle.

The department said a Huntsville Police Traffic Homicide Investigator is investigating the wreck.

HPD said three westbound lanes of I-565 at exit 15 are shut down due to the accident. Two westbound lanes remain open at this time. The department asked that residents please avoid the area and use alternate routes where possible.

