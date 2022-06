HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was arrested on a felony warrant in Huntsville, according to authorities.

The Huntsville Police Department confirms that 30-year-old Demarco Dee Parker was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail around 4:17 p.m.

Parker faces one count of drug trafficking.

His bond was set at $750,000.