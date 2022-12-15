Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed with News 19 that a man had reportedly left the building and went to his car around 10 p.m. on Wednesday for dinner.

West says he was found inside the vehicle by his wife on Thursday morning. Preliminary investigations lead West to believe he died of natural causes.

The identity of the man will not be released pending notification of his family.

The Huntsville Police Department is looking into the incident but tells News 19 that investigators do not believe foul play is involved at this time.