Man facing 10 arson charges in Madison County allegedly used $20 bills to ignite blazes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man accused of setting fires at 10 Madison County businesses in September appeared in court for his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert, 24, faces seven counts of arson from the Huntsville Police Department, one count from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and two from the Madison Police Department.

Hubbert was present at the hearing via Zoom from the Madison County Jail.

Huntsville Police Investigator Frank Rosler, who responded to the fires, testified in court. They covered each individual fire in the hearing, and there was a common theme: a $20 bill.

After interviewing Hubbert and watching surveillance footage, Rosler says Hubbert ignited a $20 bill at each business and put the cash on different items at the stores to light them on fire. One of those ‘items’ was a rack of clothing at Plato’s Closet.

Following testimony, Hubbert’s case was bound over to the grand jury.

News 19 compiled a timeline of the fires and discovered that the fires were set within a three-hour time span. Authorities do believe Hubbert acted alone.

Authorities identified the following locations in connection with Hubbert:

Plato’s Closet, located at 4851 Whitesburg Drive

McDonald’s, located at 1795 U.S. Highway 72 East

Dollar General, located at 125 Winchester Road Northeast

Kroger, located at 6070 Moores Mill Road

Walmart, located at 6140 University Drive

Publix, 8000 Madison Boulevard, Madison

Champy’s Chicken, 8020 Madison Boulevard, Madison

Aldi, located at 2125 Winchester Road Northeast

Dollar General, 1604 Winchester Road, Huntsville

Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 2718 Carl T. Jones Drive Southeast

Hubbert’s next court appearance has not been scheduled. News 19 will keep you updated as this case develops.