OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a man is dead after a single-vehicle wreck near Big Cove.

HEMSI’s Don Webster confirmed they responded to an accident near the intersection of Sutton Road and Highway 431 at about 9:10 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Webster.

No more information is available, as officials continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. News 19 Crews are headed to the scene.