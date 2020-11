HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon in Huntsville.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirmed one person was shot at the Citgo gas station on the corner of Drake Avenue and Patton Road.

HEMSI was called to the scene at 1:36 p.m.

Webster said HEMSI took to man to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Huntsville Police said investigators believe there is no threat to the public and they don’t believe the gas station was robbed.