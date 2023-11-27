HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The man sentenced to death for the murder of Huntsville STAC agent Billy Clardy III is asking the court to impose a life sentence instead, citing the absence of a unanimous death penalty verdict.

On October 31, a jury found LaJeromeny Brown guilty of capital murder in the death of Huntsville Police Department (HPD) STAC agent Billy Clardy III during a drug sting in December 2019. They voted 10-2 for the death penalty three days later.

In a motion filed on November 15, Brown’s attorneys ask the court “…to impose a sentence of life imprisonment without parole since the jury voted 10 to 2 in favor of the death penalty.”

The filing argues Alabama is one of three states, out of 31 death penalty states, where the, “standard sentencing procedure does not require that the jury return a unanimous verdict support of death before a death sentence may be imposed.”

The defense cites Hurst v. Florida, in which the United States Supreme Court, Justice Sotomayor, held that Florida’s capital sentencing scheme, under which an advisory jury makes a recommendation to a judge, and the judge makes the critical findings needed for imposition of a death sentence, violates the Sixth Amendment right to jury trial.

The Florida Supreme Court revised its capital sentencing statute following the Hurst ruling, finding that that the Constitution requires a unanimous jury verdict under the Eighth Amendment. The Delaware Supreme Court similarly found that the Sixth Amendment required unanimity at the sentencing phase when reviewing its statute after Hurst.

The motion says that the consensus requiring a unanimous decision to impose the death penalty is consistent with the history of right to trial by jury, and adds that permitting a death sentence without a unanimous decision would violate section 11 of Alabama’s constitution.

“The Fifth, Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution and Alabama law require that this Court impose a sentence of life imprisonment without parole as the jury returned a sentencing verdict that is not a 12-0 verdict in favor of the death penalty,” the filing states.

Clardy was shot in a house on Levert Street in Huntsville during a botched drug operation on Dec. 6, 2019. He later died at Huntsville Hospital.

Investigators say an undercover officer had arranged to buy 100 pounds of marijuana from Brown. Clardy and two other officers were waiting inside the house where Brown had agreed to meet and Clardy was shot in the encounter. Brown testified he didn’t know Clardy was a police officer, only that he he saw someone running towards him, so he fired.

A hearing on Brown’s motion to prohibit his death sentence is set for January 12, 2024.