HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The man charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a Huntsville Police STAC agent was found guilty in a Madison County Court Tuesday

A jury found LaJeromeny Brown guilty of capital murder in the death of STAC agent Billy Clardy III during a drug sting in December 2019.

Clardy was shot in a house on Levert Street in Huntsville during a botched drug operation on Dec. 6, 2019. He later died at Huntsville Hospital. Investigators say an undercover officer had arranged to buy 100 pounds of marijuana from Brown. Clardy and two other officers were waiting inside the house where Brown had agreed to meet and Clardy was shot in the encounter.

The state called seven witnesses to the stand last Wednesday, the first day of testimony. Over the course of the day, the jury and witnesses were shown body camera footage from the shooting and several crime scene images.

On Thursday, testimony was highlighted by Brown taking the stand in his own defense.

Brown admitted that he had fired a gun at somebody coming towards him in the house but maintained that he never knew there were any officers inside. Brown also apologized to the Clardy family, the community and his own family for putting them through this.

The jury began deliberations on Thursday and continued deliberating on Friday before breaking for the weekend.

Deliberations continued on Monday but did not end with a verdict. The jury found Brown guilty around 9:45 a.m.

With the conviction, Brown could face the death penalty or life in prison for the conviction. Jurors will determine the sentence during the penalty phase of the trial starting soon.