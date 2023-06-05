MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One of two teenagers convicted of capital murder in the 2007 shooting death of Melvin Lovette Jr. has an opportunity for early release, according to the Alabama Board of Pardons & Paroles (ABPP).

Jarrad Selattr Pearsall was 16 when he and James Antoine Williams, 17 at the time, were charged with killing Lovette while attempting to rob the Conoco gas station near Leeman Ferry Road and Drake Avenue.

According to AL.com, Williams admitted to Huntsville Police Homicide Investigator Michael Leftwich that he shot Lovette, but claimed it was an accident, saying he thought his finger was on the trigger guard.

In the recorded interview, Williams said Pearsall yelled, “Look out,” while Lovette, the clerk, was getting cash out of the register for the pair. That’s when Williams said he accidentally pulled the trigger on the .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol, shooting Lovette.

A Madison County jury found Williams guilty of capital murder/robbery on February 16, 2011. He was sentenced the same day to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He has filed numerous appeals since then.

Pearsall pleaded guilty to capital murder/robbery on September 2, 2011, and was sentenced to life in prison. At the time this article was published, he had served nearly 16 years of his sentence.

His parole hearing is set for June 6.