HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police have charged a man in connection with a string of recent robberies at Huntsville businesses.

Investigators arrested Benny Ray Stafford, 38, on three robbery charges on Wednesday, February 15.

HPD confirmed two of those charges were related to robberies at two different businesses on Jordan Lane on Sunday, February 12.

A third business on University Drive was robbed on February 14.

Stafford was booked in the Madison County Jail without bond.

HPD said they expect additional charges to be filed against Stafford from other North Alabama agencies.