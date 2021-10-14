Man charged with 2015 murders of five people in New Market sentenced to death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After being convicted of 15 counts of capital murder, a Huntsville man has been sentenced to death.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Chris Comer sentenced Christopher Henderson, 46, Thursday morning.

Henderson was convicted in July of killing five people at a New Market home in 2015 before setting it on fire.

The victims were identified as Henderson’s 9-months-pregnant wife Kristen Smallwood, her unborn baby Loryn Brooke Smallwood, her 8-year-old son Clayton Chambers, her one-year-old nephew Eli Sokolowski, and Kristen’s mother, Jean Smallwood.

Rhonda Carlson, Henderson’s first wife, whom he never divorced before marrying Kristen Smallwood, was arrested with Henderson and charged with capital murder.

Carlson testified against him as part of a deal to avoid the death penalty. She said he had practiced lock-picking and had purchased a .22 handgun as they plotted the killings.

The jury deliberated for nearly two days before finding Henderson guilty on all counts, including capital murder, arson, capital murder of a child, and capital murder in the course of committing another crime.

Because the case began in 2015, before Alabama ended judical override, Comer could override the jury’s death penalty recommendation and sentence Henderson to life in prison instead of the death penalty.