HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man has been charged with murder in a March 27 shooting investigation.

Two people died, and two others were injured in the shooting that happened outside a motorcycle club on Mastin Lake Road.

Huntsville Police charged Albert Jameriz Vinson, 31, with 2 counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and shooting into an unoccupied building.

