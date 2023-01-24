HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is charged with murder after a deadly shooting on Newson Road earlier this month, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

An HPD spokesperson said Anfernee Bradley, 24, was charged with murder following that incident on January 13.

Officials say officers responded to the 3900 block of Newson Road and found 33-year-old Joshua Turney with life-threatening injuries. Turney died at the hospital on Saturday, January 14.

Investigators say they believe the shooting to be drug-related.

Bradley was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals around 3 p.m. Saturday. He will be booked into the Madison County Jail.