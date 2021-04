HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a child in a car wreck.

Related Content Child killed in crash on Jordan Lane

Police arrested Robert Wooten on Friday, April 2, in connection with a wreck that caused the death of 9-year-old Aaron Bass.

The crash happened on November 11, 2020 on Jordan Lane near I-565.

Wooten was taken to the Madison County Jail.