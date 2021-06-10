Man charged with murder and attempted murder in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with a 2017 murder.

Malcolm X Foreman, 54, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday, June 10. He is the second person charged in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Ladarius Turner and the shooting of two other people on Brook Manor Drive in Huntsville.

Brian Andre Simpson was arrested in March of 2018 in connection with the shooting. Simpson was convicted in 2019 for manslaughter and assault, he was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison.

Foreman is charged Thursday with murder, first-degree assault, and attempted murder and is in jail on a $150,000 total bond.