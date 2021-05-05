Man charged with making bomb threats to two Huntsville schools

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Huntsville man is facing charges for calling in bomb threats to two Huntsville schools Tuesday morning.

Darren Pullen, 39, is charged with two counts of making terrorist threats.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said its investigators were able to find Pullen quickly after the calls to Williams Elementary and Middle schools and Grissom High School around 8:15.

Nothing was found at either campus, authorities said.

Online jail records show Pullen was arrested just before 5 p.m. Tuesday and released around 10:30 p.m. after posting $5,000 bond.