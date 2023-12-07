HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The man charged with killing a Huntsville Police Department officer in March and seriously wounding a second officer, will not face prior assault charges in the coming months.

Juan Laws was arrested in January 2022 on charges he shot two men outside of Sammy T’s in downtown Huntsville. That was more than a year before the killing of Huntsville Police Department Officer Garret Crumby.

Laws was on bond at the time of Crumby’s death. Laws was due in court Thursday related to the assault case, but that schedule has changed. Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate said the capital murder case Laws is facing will be handled before the assault charges.

Court records show that Laws was indicted in September on two counts of second-degree assault for the January 2022 shootings. Those charges are Class C felonies, which carry a 1- to 10-year prison term. But court system priority will be given to the capital murder charge, where prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Laws was arrested on March 28 and charged with killing Officer Crumby and badly wounding Officer Albert Morin. The officers had responded to a shots fired call at the Governors House Apartments.

During Laws’ preliminary hearing in May, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigator testified Crumby was killed in an ambush-style attack.

The Madison County District Attorney’s office told News 19 Thursday ALEA is still investigating the capital murder case. Prosecutors expect to take the capital murder charges to a Madison County grand jury when that investigation is completed.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is scheduled to be in Huntsville Friday and is expected to pay tribute to Officer Crumby’s service at a ceremony Friday afternoon.