HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man charged with killing a Huntsville Police Department officer and seriously wounding a second officer in March, has a court date Thursday.



Juan Laws, 25, is charged with capital murder in the death of Huntsville Police Department Officer Garret Crumby. But Thursday’s court appearance is focused on another case where Laws is charged with shooting two people in January 2022.

Laws is facing a capital murder charge and likely additional charges in the shooting death of Officer Crumby and the shooting and seriously wounding of Officer Albert Morin after they responded to a shots fired call on March 28 at the Governors House Apartments.

Laws was on bond at the time of that encounter, court records show. He is charged with second-degree assault for shooting two men outside of Sammy T’s in downtown Huntsville nearly two years ago.

The January 2022 shooting resulted in serious leg injuries to one of the victims. Laws was indicted on assault charges in September, about 20 months after the shooting and six months after Crumby’s death.

He is due in court Thursday for a status conference and is currently set to go on trial January 22, 2024. Thursday’s hearing is related to scheduling and that trial date could change.

Laws’ pending capital murder charge will likely be heard in the coming months by a Madison County grand jury.

The Madison County District Attorney’s office told News 19 today that Laws’ assault case may still be put on hold pending the capital murder case. A conviction on a second-degree assault charge carries a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty for the killing of Officer Crumby.