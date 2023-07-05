HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The man accused of killing Huntsville Police Department officer Billy Clardy III in December 2019 is due in court Friday to argue his capital murder trial should be delayed.

Attorneys for LaJeromeny Brown called for the trial delay in a June 7 court filing. The defense argues the March killing of Huntsville Police Department officer Garrett Crumby was similar to Clardy’s death, and the extensive media coverage has created a “prejudicial atmosphere” against the defendant.

Brown is currently set to go on trial on October 16.

“By granting this motion, the court will have the opportunity to allow the media frenzy to subside and provide ample time for the defendant’s legal team to prepare an effective defense,” the court filing argued. “A continuance will enable the court to select a jury that has not been unduly influenced by media coverage and ensure a fair trial for the defendant.”

Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer responded to the request by setting a hearing date for Friday.

Clardy, a STAC agent, was killed in December 2019 during a failed drug sting at a house on Levert Street, where Brown was supposed to sell undercover officers 100 pounds of marijuana. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Crumby was killed March 28 after he and Officer Albert Morin responded to a shots fired call at the Governors House Apartments.

Investigators say Crumby was shot multiple times by Juan Laws of Huntsville. Morin was badly wounded in the encounter, but he returned to light-duty work on Monday. Prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty for Laws.