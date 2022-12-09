HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man accused of killing a Huntsville Police officer in December 2019 was in court Friday morning.

LaJeromeny Brown is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Huntsville Police Department STAC agent Billy Clardy, III.

Brown was in court for a status conference as the court prepares to try him next October.

Attorneys for both sides said they don’t see any issues preventing them from being ready for the trial set for October 16, 2023.

The lawyers say things are progressing pretty smoothly in terms of trial preparation. Still, Brown is charged with killing a Huntsville Police officer during a drug sting operation.

News 19 asked attorneys from both sides if Brown could get a fair trial in Madison County.

“Absolutely, we have a county full of reasonable, fair people and that’s what we’re looking for in this case,” said Madison County Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann.

“Oh, I’d rather try it here than any other county in this state,” said defense attorney Bruce Gardner. “I’ve handled a bunch that had enormous pre-trial publicity before, and I’ll take my chances here.”

Prosecutors say STAC Sgent Billy Clardy was fatally shot in a house on Levert Sreet, as he moved towards Brown, planning to make an arrest.

Clardy’s death rocked the police department and his funeral procession alone drew hundreds of well-wishers. Clardy was a decorated Army veteran and was well-known for helping the homeless community.