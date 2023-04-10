MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Huntsville Police officer in 2019 is facing a new charge, according to court documents.

LaJeromeny Brown, 44, charged in the death of the Huntsville Police Department’s (HPD) Strategic Counter-Drug Team (STAC) Unit Agent Billy Clardy, III, during an operation where officers were attempting to buy 100 pounds of marijuana from Brown.

On March 16, 2023, court records say Brown tried to bring a cell phone into the jail, leading to the misdemeanor charge of promoting prison contraband.

As for his capital murder charges, testimony at Brown’s preliminary hearing in 2020 indicated that two HPD officers were inside the house waiting to arrest Brown when he entered. Brown entered the home and encountered Clardy, who was shot twice.

It was December 6, 2019. Clardy died later that night from his injuries.

Brown now faces a capital murder charge and prosecutors have made it known that they are seeking the death penalty.

A bond of $500 was added to Brown’s misdemeanor case, though he is still being held without bond for the capital murder charge.

Court records show an appearance docket has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 11.