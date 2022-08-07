Curtis Kwame Pickett, 32, was booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday afternoon on a capital murder charge. (Photo courtesy Madison County Jail)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with capital murder after a deadly July shooting.

Huntsville Police said Curtis Kwame Pickett, 32, was charged with capital murder.

Police were called to the 1300-block of Lancewood Drive shortly after midnight on July 29. 35-year-old Tiffani Cole died in the shooting.

Investigators believe a domestic dispute led to the shooting.

Pickett was booked in the Madison County Jail Saturday afternoon, according to jail records, where he was being held without bond.