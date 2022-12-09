HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of his wife in a vehicle.

Huntsville Police were called to an area on Highway 72 in Madison on November 15. Authorities confirm Savannah Hancock Tolbert, 37, was killed in a shooting incident.

David Telton Tolbert, 37, was arrested and charged with capital murder of a person in a vehicle on Friday, December 9.

Investigators believe the shooting was related to a domestic dispute.

Tolbert was booked in the Madison County Jail without bond.