MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man has been charged with trying to kill law enforcement officers during a search at a home in Huntsville on Wednesday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said their Narcotics Unit, Street Crimes Unit, and SWAT units went to a home on Beard Street to search the home when someone began shooting at them.

The Sheriff’s Office said they did not return gunfire. SWAT team members breached the home and the suspect surrendered without injury to anyone.

LaQuince Shamarr Green was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a controlled substance – Alprazolam, and three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Green was taken to the Madison County Jail on a $312,500 total bond.