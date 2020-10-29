Man charged with attempted murder of an HPD officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a Huntsville police officer after a shooting incident that happened over the weekend.

Huntsville police were called to a home on 8th Avenue on Sunday, October 25 for a noise complaint.

Huntsville police said when they announced themselves at the door the suspect, Trey Boatright, 24, stepped outside of the home, fired a shot at the officers, then went back inside.

Lt. Tony McElyea with HPD said officers took Boatright into custody and found the gun a short time later.

Boatright is charged with attempted murder and was released from the Madison County Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond.