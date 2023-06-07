HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The man accused of killing Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy, III, is expected to appear before a judge at the Madison County Courthouse on Wednesday, according to court records.

LaJeromeny Brown, 44, was arrested on December 7, 2019. He was charged with capital murder in the death of Clardy, a Strategic Counter-Drug Team (STAC) Unit Agent, who was killed during an operation where officers were attempting to buy 100 pounds of marijuana from Brown.

Testimony at Brown’s preliminary hearing in 2020 indicated that two HPD officers were inside the house waiting to arrest Brown when he entered. Brown entered the home and encountered Clardy, who was shot twice.

It was December 6, 2019. Clardy died later that night from his injuries.

Brown now faces a capital murder charge and prosecutors have made it known that they are seeking the death penalty.

News 19’s review of Brown’s background shows more than two decades of criminal charges, ranging from drug trafficking to assaulting a police officer to imitating a police officer in Chattanooga, allegedly to rob drug dealers. Despite multiple brushes with the law Brown managed to evade lengthy jail time, apart from a 41-month sentence in federal prison dating back to 2015

On March 16, 2023, Brown was additionally charged with promoting prison contraband, after court records say he tried to bring a cell phone into the jail.

Prosecutors along with Brown’s defense attorneys are set to provide an update on the status of the case ahead of the jury trial, which is set for October 16.