HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville community was shocked in March by the shooting of two Huntsville Police Department officers. Officer Garrett Crumby was killed and Officer Albert Morin suffered serious injuries at the Governors House Apartments on March 28.

Juan Laws, 24, was arrested at the scene. News 19 reported the next day that Laws had been arrested a year earlier, for shooting two people, leaving them both injured.

That second-degree assault case is now moving forward.

Court records show that Laws was indicted in late September by a Madison County grand jury on two counts of second-degree assault. The court record says that case is set to go to trial on Jan. 22, almost exactly two years from the shooting date in downtown Huntsville

Laws is charged with shooting two Lawrence County men following an argument, outside of Sammy T’s in Huntsville. One of the men, Dylan Hughes, suffered serious injuries, the bullet remains in his Achilles tendon, causing him to miss months of work. The two men told News 19 laws fired six shots that night, within a few feet of Huntsville police officers. Laws was captured at the scene.

His bond was $6,000, meaning he was released for 10 percent of that, $600.

Laws is facing a capital murder in the death of Officer Crumby. Prosecutors have said they are seeking the death penalty in that case. The capital murder and related charges Laws is expected to face in the police shooting have not yet been presented to a Madison County grand jury.



