HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a Montgomery man has been charged in connection with the armed robbery of a Huntsville mail carrier on Wednesday.

HPD said 22-year-old Anthony Darryl Barber Jr, of Montgomery, has been charged with robbery in connection with an incident on Benaroya Lane on Wednesday. The United States Postal Service (USPS) said a mailperson was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon.

The department said Barber was arrested In Morgan County Wednesday for unrelated charges but was brought back to Huntsville and booked into the Madison County Jail.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said deputies located Barber on Wednesday after they were alerted to a vehicle displaying a stolen license plate. MCSO said deputies found the vehicle on Highway 36 but attempted to elude them when they tried to stop him. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Mt. Tabor Road in Hartselle.

MCSO said Barber was identified as the driver of the vehicle and charged with attempting to elude a police officer, fourth-degree receiving stolen property and several traffic violations.

The sheriff’s office said after a check with other agencies, deputies were told HPD had responded to an armed robbery involving a USPS letter carrier earlier the same day. MCSO said deputies then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found items that matched those taken in the robbery.

A spokesperson with USPS said that the carrier is “shaken up but is, thankfully, otherwise unharmed.” The US Postal Inspection Service is working with HPD on the investigation.

HPD also said the Violent Crimes Unit investigators have recovered the stolen property from the robbery.