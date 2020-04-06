Man charged in 2019 fatal drunk driving case asks for a speedy trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Morgan County man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a Harvest 19-year-old more than a year ago has a new lawyer and that lawyer wants the court to speed up the justice process.

Huntsville Police say Reaford Williams, III, 29 of Danville, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-565 on March 20, 2019, when he hit another car head-on near County Line Road.

Troy Rashawn Howard

Troy Rashawn Howard, 19 of Harvest and recent graduate of Madison County High School, and died of injuries he received in the crash.

Homicide investigators say alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Williams has retained a new attorney, Ronald W. Smith of Huntsville, who filed several motions nearly a year after police arrested his client, demanding a speedy jury trial, asking the court to throw out any other crimes or similar acts Williams may have committed more than ten years ago, and asking the court to return property seized by police when he was arrested.

Officers confiscated a .45-caliber, automatic pistol, a laptop, a wallet, and cash at Williams’ home when arresting him on April 10, 2019.

A Madison County judge will have to decide whether or not to grand the motions.

