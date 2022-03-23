MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was arrested in Morgan County on Tuesday following a theft investigation in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office had recently asked for the public’s help in locating a man they said frequently visited the Walmart in Hazel Green.

(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

According to authorities, the man was not only taking items from the store without paying but was doing so in a pickup truck that had been reported as stolen through the Huntsville Police Department.

63-year-old Timothy Bryan Kennedy was located and arrested Tuesday night while continuing to drive the stolen truck along with the stolen items from Walmart.

Timothy Bryan Kennedy (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Kennedy is currently being held in the Morgan County Detention Facility with pending charges, as well as pending warrants that will be served from Madison County in the coming days.

His bond has been set at $5,000.