Man arrested in Madison County after stolen vehicle pursuit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police said they arrested a man early Tuesday morning after he stole a vehicle from a business on Memorial Parkway.

Steve R. Johnson, 32, was arrested after a pursuit and search by Huntsville police.

Polcie said Johnson stole a Ford Mustang from Express Oil Change on North Memorial Parkway near Mastin Lake Road.

Officers responded to the business around 2:40 a.m. and said they found the Mustang had been taken from inside the business. They found Johnson driving the car on Meridian Street and a pursuit began, they said.

Johnson got out of the vehicle outside the city limits at Highway 231/431 and Carringer Lane, police said. They found him trying to steal a vehicle at a home on Carringer Lane, they said, and a K-9 unit was used to get him into custody after he refused verbal commands.

Johnson was booked into the Madison County Jail. Information on his specific charges was not immediately available.

