Man arrested for trafficking stolen identities, criminal tampering

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Authorities say a Birmingham man was arrested after stealing information from almost 150 Redstone Federal Credit Union members.

According to Huntsville Police (HPD), 31-year-old Allen Devon Rutledge of Birmingham was able to steal more than $100,000 from the 149 RFCU members. Rutledge also had 78 fraudulent cards on his person or in his car at the time of his arrest.

Officials believe Rutledge came from Birmingham to the Huntsville area to commit the crimes.

He was arrested for trafficking stolen identities, criminal tampering – encoded data fraud, possession of marijuana, and attempting to elude police.