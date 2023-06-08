HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested Wednesday night after authorities say he ‘became uncooperative and bit a Huntsville Police Officer.’

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a trespass call at a home on Wilson Drive around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived and attempted to take Jaquez Lorenzo Ford into custody, the spokesperson said he became uncooperative and bit an HPD officer.

The officer was reportedly taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment and later released, according to HPD.

Ford was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer- strong arm, resisting arrest and third-degree domestic violence. He is currently being held in lieu of $3,100 bond.

Jaquez Lorenzo Ford (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

The HPD spokesperson said no further information is available at this time.